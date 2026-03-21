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Putin Sends Nowruz Wishes to Iran Amid Ongoing War

By AFP
Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his best wishes to Iran's leadership and people Saturday for Nowruz, the Persian New Year, assuring them of Moscow's support as they fight a war in the Middle East.

“Nowruz greetings were... sent to the Iranian leaders: Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“Vladimir Putin wished the Iranian people strength in overcoming these severe trials and emphasised that during this difficult time, Moscow remained a loyal friend and reliable partner of Tehran.”

Russia, a longtime Iranian ally, has condemned the U.S.-Israeli strikes on the country, which began on February 28, triggering the war.

On Wednesday, Moscow also condemned the killing of Iranian security chief Ali Larijani in an Israeli air strike.

Russia has not officially offered assistance to Iran since the start of the war, besides sending humanitarian aid.

However, U.S. media reports have said Russia is sharing military intelligence with Iran to assist its drone and missile strikes in the Middle East.

Iran has attacked U.S. and Israeli bases and other targets around the Gulf in response to the strikes on its territory.

The Kremlin earlier this month declined to comment on reports it is sharing intelligence with Iran.

Read more about: Iran , Middle East , Putin

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