Russia Reverses Decision to Issue Internal Passports in Abkhazia

Russia’s diplomatic mission in the Georgian breakaway territory of Abkhazia said Friday that it would stop issuing Russian internal passports out of “respect” for the local authorities, coming just a month after Moscow launched the initiative.

“The issuance of these documents to the citizens of the republic of Abkhazia will be moved to Russian territory,” the Russian Embassy in Sokhumi said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Abkhazia’s parliament said senior security and foreign policy officials held a closed-door meeting to discuss legal issues surrounding the presence of Russian internal passport and driver’s license offices, operated by Russia’s Interior Ministry, in the Black Sea region.

“No decisions were made at the meeting,” the parliament said.