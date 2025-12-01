Witkoff and Putin Will Meet Tuesday Afternoon to Discuss U.S. Peace Plan

President Vladimir Putin will meet with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Trump administration’s latest proposal to end the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.
“The meeting with Witkoff is planned for tomorrow,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing on Monday, adding that it will take place “in the second half of the day.”
Witkoff, a billionaire developer-turned-special envoy, is expected to arrive with a delegation to discuss a peace framework that U.S. and Ukrainian officials drafted last weekend in Geneva, Switzerland.
It will be his sixth visit to Russia since January.
The draft peace plan emerged amid a renewed burst of diplomacy that kicked off after an original 28-point peace proposal was leaked in the press last month. That initial set of proposals was written by the Trump administration and, reportedly, Kremlin officials.
The original framework has since been pared down to roughly 20 points, and U.S. officials have hinted that Ukraine agreed to the revised version.
However, it remains unclear whether Putin will back the changes, which sources say are “significantly better” for Ukraine than the original list of provisions, widely seen as closer to Russia’s position.
Putin said last week that he may be open to some elements of the U.S. plan to end the war, but he also issued a defiant warning that Russian forces would continue their advance in the Donbas region if Kyiv refuses to accept his conditions for a ceasefire.
