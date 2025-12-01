Witkoff and Putin Will Meet Tuesday Afternoon to Discuss U.S. Peace Plan

President Vladimir Putin will meet with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Trump administration’s latest proposal to end the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

“The meeting with Witkoff is planned for tomorrow,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing on Monday, adding that it will take place “in the second half of the day.”

Witkoff, a billionaire developer-turned-special envoy, is expected to arrive with a delegation to discuss a peace framework that U.S. and Ukrainian officials drafted last weekend in Geneva, Switzerland.

It will be his sixth visit to Russia since January.