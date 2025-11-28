China’s Foreign Minister to Visit Russia for Security Talks

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Russia next week for routine strategic security consultations, China's foreign ministry announced Friday.
Wang will "thoroughly exchange views on international and regional issues of mutual concern, as well as ... strengthen communication and coordination on key issues involving the strategic security interests of both countries," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters.
Wang will be traveling to Moscow at the invitation of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, who used to serve as Russia's defense minister before being replaced in May 2024.
The security talks will come the same week that U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin for discussions about a new set of proposals for ending the war in Ukraine.
On Thursday, Putin said the peace plan, drafted by White House and Ukrainian officials, could serve as a basis for future agreements, but vowed that Russian forces would continue their advance in Ukraine if Kyiv refused to accept his terms for a ceasefire.
China is not directly involved in the war, but Ukrainian officials have long accused Beijing of indirectly aiding Russia through the supply of goods and equipment that can be used for military purposes.
Beijing strongly denies the accusations and has sought to cast itself as a potential peace broker in the conflict.
AFP contributed reporting.
