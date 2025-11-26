Kremlin Says U.S. Peace Plan Wasn’t Discussed in Abu Dhabi as Trump Sends Envoy to Moscow

Top Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov told state media on Wednesday that Russian and U.S. officials did not discuss the White House’s latest plan to end the war in Ukraine during talks in Abu Dhabi the day before, as President Donald Trump said he would send his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to present the peace proposal to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

“No, the peace plan was not discussed in Abu Dhabi,” Ushakov told state media. He said Moscow had received the newest U.S. draft but that “the peace plan hasn’t been discussed with anyone in detail at all.”

Ushakov said “some aspects” of the proposal “can be viewed positively,” but added that “many require special discussions between experts.” He also argued that it was “completely unnecessary” for European officials to be involved in the process.

According to the Kremlin adviser, the Abu Dhabi meeting focused instead on practical security issues, including potential prisoner exchanges, and involved Ukrainian and Russian security officials.

Those talks also included U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, who held separate meetings with Russian delegates as a follow-up to weekend discussions in Geneva between U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

Driscoll emerged upbeat from that meeting, with his spokesman saying that the talks “are going well and we remain optimistic.”

Ushakov also confirmed on Wednesday that Witkoff, who has for months engaged in shuttle diplomacy between the Kremlin and the White House, and other Trump administration officials were expected to visit Moscow next week.

Trump had said the day before that he was sending Witkoff to meet Putin and deliver a list of provisions negotiated between U.S. and Ukrainian officials, insisting the sides were “close” to a deal despite having made similar claims repeatedly in recent months.

He also expressed hope to meet “soon” with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, “but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages.”