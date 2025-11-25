Ukraine Agrees to Terms of U.S. Peace Plan – ABC News

Ukraine has agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential deal to end the war, ABC News reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed U.S. official who said only “minor details” remain before the plan can be formally presented.
“The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal,” the official was quoted as saying. “There are some minor details to be sorted out, but they have agreed.”
That report followed a meeting between U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Russian delegates in Abu Dhabi, intended as a follow-up to this weekend’s talks in Geneva, during which U.S. and Ukrainian officials worked to advance negotiations.
The Financial Times reported that Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, was expected to attend the Abu Dhabi meetings, though the makeup of the Russian delegation was unclear.
“Driscoll has been involved with this peace process pretty hot and heavy in the past few days,” an unnamed U.S. official told the newspaper. “Obviously, Ukraine knows what's going on, they knew where he was coming” after Geneva, the official added.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine confirmed the presence of their delegates in Abu Dhabi.
Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump set a hard deadline for Ukraine to agree to a 28-point draft peace deal with Russia. But after Ukrainian and U.S. officials met in Geneva on Sunday, Trump appeared to ease that pressure, and the original proposal has since been pared down to roughly 20 points.
It remains unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept the revisions. Kremlin officials said Monday that the original U.S. plan contained “main provisions” they viewed as acceptable, while stressing it required “further reworking.”
Moscow has also rejected a separate 28-point proposal drafted by European leaders, who were blindsided by Washington’s plan and sought to offer an alternative more closely aligned with Kyiv’s priorities.
Russian officials said earlier Tuesday that they had not received any updates from Washington about changes to the U.S. proposal. They have declined to discuss details of the leaked draft in public, citing the complexity of the negotiations.
AFP contributed reporting.
