Ukraine Agrees to Terms of U.S. Peace Plan – ABC News

Ukraine has agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential deal to end the war, ABC News reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed U.S. official who said only “minor details” remain before the plan can be formally presented.

“The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal,” the official was quoted as saying. “There are some minor details to be sorted out, but they have agreed.”

That report followed a meeting between U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Russian delegates in Abu Dhabi, intended as a follow-up to this weekend’s talks in Geneva, during which U.S. and Ukrainian officials worked to advance negotiations.

The Financial Times reported that Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, was expected to attend the Abu Dhabi meetings, though the makeup of the Russian delegation was unclear.

“Driscoll has been involved with this peace process pretty hot and heavy in the past few days,” an unnamed U.S. official told the newspaper. “Obviously, Ukraine knows what's going on, they knew where he was coming” after Geneva, the official added.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine confirmed the presence of their delegates in Abu Dhabi.