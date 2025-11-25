Trump Sends Envoy to Meet With Putin in Moscow to Discuss Latest Peace Deal

Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would send his special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow as the U.S. president seeks to close out a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that there were “only a few remaining points of disagreement,” while European leaders voiced skepticism toward the prospects for peace and Russian missiles continued to rain down on Kyiv.

He also expressed hope to meet “soon” with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, “but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages.”

An initial U.S. plan seen as heavily favoring Russia that leaked last week has been replaced by a new version taking more of Ukraine's interests into account after a flurry of discussions between U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine has agreed to the terms of the revised framework, ABC News reported, citing a U.S. official who said only “minor details” remained before it could be formally presented.

The ABC News report came after U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Russian delegates met in Abu Dhabi, intended as a follow-up to this weekend’s talks in Geneva, Switzerland, where Ukrainian and U.S. officials worked to advance negotiations.

Driscoll emerged upbeat from meeting with Russian counterparts, with his spokesman saying that the talks “are going well and we remain optimistic.”

Just hours earlier, seven people were killed in Kyiv in a Russian drone and missile attack, city officials said.