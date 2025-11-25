Trump Says U.S. Close to Deal to End Ukraine War After Abu Dhabi Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington was "very close" to striking a deal with Ukraine and Russia to end their nearly four-year war.
"We're going to get there," Trump said at a pre-Thanksgiving event at the White House. "So I think we're getting very close to a deal."
Ukraine has agreed on the terms of the potential deal, ABC News reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official who said only “minor details” remain before the plan can be formally presented.
“The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal,” the official was quoted as saying. “There are some minor details to be sorted out, but they have agreed.”
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the second part of the official’s remarks, writing that “there are a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details that must be sorted out and will require further talks” between Moscow, Kyiv and Washington.
The ABC News report came after U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Russian delegates met in Abu Dhabi, intended as a follow-up to this weekend’s talks in Geneva where U.S. and Ukrainian officials worked to advance negotiations.
According to the Financial Times, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, was expected to attend the Abu Dhabi meetings, though the makeup of the Russian delegation was unclear.
“Driscoll has been involved with this peace process pretty hot and heavy in the past few days,” an unnamed U.S. official told the newspaper. “Obviously, Ukraine knows what's going on, they knew where he was coming” after Geneva, the official added.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine confirmed the presence of their delegates in Abu Dhabi.
Trump last week had set a hard deadline for Ukraine to agree to a 28-point draft peace deal with Russia that was widely seen as caving to Moscow’s demands.
But he appeared to ease that pressure after Ukrainian and U.S. officials met in Geneva on Sunday, and the original proposal has since been pared down to roughly 20 points.
The latest version of a draft document to end the war in Ukraine is “significantly better” for Kyiv than the original U.S. one, a senior official familiar with the matter told AFP.
Yet French President Emmanuel Macron threw cold water on the idea of a rapid solution, stating that there is "clearly no Russian willingness" for a ceasefire or to discuss the new, more Ukraine-friendly proposal.
It remains unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept the revisions. Kremlin officials said Monday that the original U.S. plan contained “main provisions” they viewed as acceptable, while stressing it required “further reworking.”
Moscow has also rejected a separate 28-point proposal drafted by European leaders, who were blindsided by Washington’s plan and sought to offer an alternative more closely aligned with Kyiv’s priorities.
Russian officials said earlier that they had not received any updates from Washington about changes to the U.S. proposal. They have declined to discuss details of the leaked draft in public, citing the complexity of the negotiations.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a press conference on Tuesday that Moscow was expecting the White House to send the updated version of its peace plan.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov said officials in Kyiv were pushing for a meeting between Zelensky and Trump “at the earliest possible date in November to finalize the remaining stages and reach an agreement” to end the war.
The two presidents last met in Washington in August for multilateral talks with European leaders. Zelensky called those talks “the best” he had with Trump up to that point and said he would be willing to meet with Putin face-to-face, but the Russian leader ultimately turned down the offer.
AFP contributed reporting.
