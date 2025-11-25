Trump Says U.S. Close to Deal to End Ukraine War After Abu Dhabi Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington was "very close" to striking a deal with Ukraine and Russia to end their nearly four-year war.

"We're going to get there," Trump said at a pre-Thanksgiving event at the White House. "So I think we're getting very close to a deal."

Ukraine has agreed on the terms of the potential deal, ABC News reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official who said only “minor details” remain before the plan can be formally presented.

“The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal,” the official was quoted as saying. “There are some minor details to be sorted out, but they have agreed.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the second part of the official’s remarks, writing that “there are a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details that must be sorted out and will require further talks” between Moscow, Kyiv and Washington.

The ABC News report came after U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Russian delegates met in Abu Dhabi, intended as a follow-up to this weekend’s talks in Geneva where U.S. and Ukrainian officials worked to advance negotiations.

According to the Financial Times, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, was expected to attend the Abu Dhabi meetings, though the makeup of the Russian delegation was unclear.

“Driscoll has been involved with this peace process pretty hot and heavy in the past few days,” an unnamed U.S. official told the newspaper. “Obviously, Ukraine knows what's going on, they knew where he was coming” after Geneva, the official added.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine confirmed the presence of their delegates in Abu Dhabi.