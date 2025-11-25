Trump Says Envoy Witkoff Will Meet Putin in Moscow

Donald Trump said Tuesday he is sending his envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow as the U.S. president seeks to close out a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that there were “only a few remaining points of disagreement” as European leaders voiced skepticism toward the prospects for peace and Russian missiles continued to rain down on Kyiv.

He also expressed hope to meet “soon” with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, “but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages.”

An initial U.S. plan seen as heavily favoring Russia has been replaced by a new version taking more of Ukraine's interests into account after a flurry of discussions between U.S. and Ukrainian officials since the weekend.

Ukraine has agreed to the terms of the revised framework, ABC News reported, citing a U.S. official who said only “minor details” remained before it could be formally presented.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the second part of the official’s remarks, writing that “there are a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details that must be sorted out” between the three sides.

The ABC News report came after U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Russian delegates met in Abu Dhabi, intended as a follow-up to this weekend’s talks in Geneva where U.S. and Ukrainian officials worked to advance negotiations.

Driscoll emerged upbeat from meeting with Russian counterparts, with his spokesman saying: “The talks are going well and we remain optimistic.”