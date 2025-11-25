Satellite Images Locate Ukrainian Kids Abducted by Russia – Lab

Researchers at a Yale University lab in the United States are using satellite imagery to locate Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, and have uncovered 210 re-education and military camps housing some of them, the lab's director told AFP.

The Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) was tasked by the U.S. State Department in 2022 with assessing the number of children displaced by Russian authorities and the scope of the phenomenon, explained lab director Nathaniel Raymond during a visit to Stockholm for a seminar on the issue at Sweden's parliament on Monday.

Initially, Raymond thought the task seemed impossible.

"How do you find concealed kids protected by Russia's security services? In a kidnapping case where all we have is the internet and satellites?" he said.

The answer came after a gaffe by the Russians: local Russian officials posted selfies of themselves with some of the Ukrainian children.

"Local officials wanting to curry the favor of the Kremlin took over-the-shoulder selfies of them on the buses with the kids."