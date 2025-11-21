Kremlin Says It Has Received No New Peace Proposal From U.S.

The Kremlin said Friday that it had received no official peace proposal from Washington, despite reports that Russian and U.S. officials had quietly drafted a new Ukraine ceasefire plan, and reiterated that it remains committed to the principles agreed at the U.S.–Russia summit in Alaska in August.

“The Russian side remains committed to the framework of the discussions that took place in Anchorage,” top spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters. “We are aware that certain wording may have been revised, but we have not received anything officially.”

“What we do know comes only from media reports. There are some ideas coming from the American side, but nothing concrete has been discussed so far,” Peskov added.

Western media outlets reported this week that the Trump administration drafted a 28-point proposal to end the war in Ukraine and presented it to officials in Kyiv. While no document has been released publicly, several news organizations, including The Associated Press and CNN, said they had obtained copies of that plan, which Kremlin officials are also said to have worked on.

Those reports state that the proposal would require Ukraine to cede territory it currently controls in the Donbas region, drastically reduce the size of its armed forces and declare neutrality by pledging never to join NATO, among other provisions.