Kremlin Says It Has Received No New Peace Proposal From U.S.

The Kremlin said Friday that it had received no official peace proposal from Washington, despite reports that Russian and U.S. officials had quietly drafted a new Ukraine ceasefire plan, and reiterated that it remains committed to the principles agreed at the U.S.–Russia summit in Alaska in August.
“The Russian side remains committed to the framework of the discussions that took place in Anchorage,” top spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters. “We are aware that certain wording may have been revised, but we have not received anything officially.”
“What we do know comes only from media reports. There are some ideas coming from the American side, but nothing concrete has been discussed so far,” Peskov added.
Western media outlets reported this week that the Trump administration drafted a 28-point proposal to end the war in Ukraine and presented it to officials in Kyiv. While no document has been released publicly, several news organizations, including The Associated Press and CNN, said they had obtained copies of that plan, which Kremlin officials are also said to have worked on.
Those reports state that the proposal would require Ukraine to cede territory it currently controls in the Donbas region, drastically reduce the size of its armed forces and declare neutrality by pledging never to join NATO, among other provisions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that he was prepared for “honest” discussions with the United States and Europe about the plan, which sources say Trump endorsed earlier this week. Washington has signaled to Zelensky that he should accept the deal, according to Bloomberg.
The reported terms are likely to face resistance in Ukraine. It also remains unclear whether President Putin would accept elements that appear to require concessions from Russia, including the transfer of $100 billion in frozen Russian assets to help rebuild and invest in Ukraine.
Asked Friday whether Moscow was prepared to accept the reported provisions, Peskov declined to answer, saying the Kremlin did not consider it useful to discuss those kinds of details publicly.
“We are fully open to dialogue and remain ready for peace negotiations,” he said, while adding that Russia’s military advances should “make it clear to Zelensky and his government that it would be better to reach an agreement now rather than later.”
“The space he has to make independent decisions is shrinking in proportion to the territory lost as Russian forces continue to advance,” Peskov said.
News of the U.S.-Russian draft plan comes at a difficult moment for Zelensky. His government is currently facing its largest corruption scandal since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 after the country’s anti-corruption watchdog uncovered a $100 million scheme in the energy sector and named a businessman linked to the president as the alleged mastermind.
