Russia and Togo to Open Embassies as Relations Grow

Russia and Togo will open embassies in each other’s capitals next year, the countries’ leaders said Wednesday, as Moscow pushes to expand its presence in Africa.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has sought to cultivate political, economic and military partnerships across the African continent, where Western influence has waned in recent years.

Togo has been among the countries moving closer to Moscow, having signed a military cooperation agreement with Russia earlier this year.

“This year, we marked 65 years of diplomatic relations. Strangely enough, during all that time we never opened embassies,” President Vladimir Putin told Togo leader Faure Gnassingbé during talks in Moscow. “But we have finally agreed — next year we will open embassies in both countries.”

Gnassingbé thanked Putin for continuing to fund scholarships for Togolese students and said he hoped the new embassies would expand educational ties.