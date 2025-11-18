Putin Envoy Dmitriev Discussed Prisoner Swap With White House Officials

President Vladimir Putin’s economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev told Axios on Tuesday that he had discussed a potential prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington during a meeting with White House officials last month.

“I met some U.S. officials and members of the Trump team on some issues that are humanitarian in nature, such as possible exchanges of prisoners that the U.S. side has been working on,” Dmitriev told Axios in a phone interview.

Dmitriev, who traveled to the United States in late October, apparently discussed the idea of a prisoner swap with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, along with other unidentified administration officials.

A U.S. official confirmed to Axios that the idea of a prisoner exchange was discussed during the meeting and that the White House welcomed the proposal, but no agreement was reached and “nothing was imminent.”

Moscow is hoping to “show goodwill and create more trust” with the United States amid stalled negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, Axios quoted an anonymous source with knowledge of the matter as saying.