Poland Says 2 Ukrainians Working for Russia Suspected in Railway Sabotage

Two Ukrainians acting on behalf of Russian intelligence agencies are suspected of carrying out separate acts of railway sabotage in Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told parliament on Tuesday.

The pair “have been operating and cooperating with Russian services for a long time,” Tusk said, citing information from prosecutors and investigators. He said authorities know the identities of the suspects but will not release them while the probe continues.

The acts of sabotage, which occurred between Saturday and Monday, damaged a railway line used to transport supplies to Ukraine. Tusk called the incidents “perhaps the most serious national security situation in Poland since the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine.”

In the first incident, a steel clamp was attached to the track in what Tusk said was “likely intended to derail a train.” The second involved the detonation of a military-grade explosive device as a freight train passed. No injuries were reported in that second incident.

One of the suspects is a Ukrainian citizen who was convicted in May by a court in Lviv for “acts of sabotage,” Tusk said. The other is a resident of the Russian-occupied Donbas region. Both crossed into Poland from Belarus this autumn and are believed to have fled back to Belarus shortly after the incidents.