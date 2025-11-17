Finland Deports Alleged Ex-Wagner Fighter Back to Russia

Finland deported a Russian man who illegally crossed the border between the two countries in June, the border guard told AFP Monday, with local media reporting that he was a former mercenary for the Wagner private military company.

Finnish border guards had arrested the man, whose name and age were not disclosed, on June 17 after he illegally crossed the border through a forest near the town of Kitee in eastern Finland. He sought asylum in Finland, but immigration authorities rejected his request and ordered him to be deported.

A border guard official said the deportation was carried out on November 14.

"Our patrol escorted him to the border at the Niirala border crossing. From there, the person crossed over to the Russian side," Mikko Kallinen from the North Karelia Border Guard District told AFP.

While officials declined to reveal his identity, public broadcaster Yle reported that his first name is Yevgeny and that he used to be a contract mercenary for Russia's Wagner group.

Kallinen said a preliminary investigation confirmed the man's military background, but he declined to comment on his reported ties to Wagner.