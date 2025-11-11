State Duma Lawmakers Pass Bill Reviving Soviet-Era Mandatory Work Placements for Young Doctors

Russia’s lower-house State Duma on Tuesday passed a bill requiring new medical school graduates to work in state-run hospitals and clinics for up to three years, a proposed measure aimed at easing chronic staff shortages in the country’s public health system.

Under the draft law, which partially revives a Soviet-era practice, medical school graduates would be required to complete a period of “mentorship” in state or municipal clinics covered by the compulsory health insurance system. Russia’s Health Ministry will decide which specific graduates would be impacted, as well as the total duration of their mentorships.

Any graduates refusing to take part in the mentorship program would face penalties depending on how their education was funded. Those whose medical school tuition was covered in exchange for a guaranteed period of public service would have to reimburse their alma mater and pay an additional 200% fine. Self-funded and other graduates could have their medical accreditation suspended.

If passed by the upper-house Federation Council and signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, the legislation will take effect on March 1, 2026, applying to graduates from that year onward.