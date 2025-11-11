Russian Stakeholders in Serbian Oil Company Are Negotiating Exit as U.S. Sanctions Take Effect, Minister Says

Russian stakeholders in Serbia’s state-linked oil company NIS are negotiating a withdrawal from the firm as it comes under newly enforced U.S. sanctions, Serbia’s energy minister said Tuesday.

The U.S. Treasury began applying sanctions to NIS on Oct. 9 after several postponements since January, part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s broader effort to put pressure on Russia’s energy sector over the war in Ukraine.

NIS is the latest energy company in Eastern Europe seeking new ownership under sanctions pressure. Bulgaria last week approved legislation to bring a major Lukoil-owned refinery under state control, while Hungary secured a one-year exemption from U.S. sanctions to continue importing Russian oil.

Gazprom Neft and its parent company, Gazprom, have held nearly 45% of NIS since 2009. Gazprom recently shifted around 11% of its stake to another Russian firm, Intelligence. Serbia holds a stake of just under 30%.