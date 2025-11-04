Russian Charged With Spying in Poland Admits Passing Data to FSB – Polish Media

A Russian national charged in Poland with spying for Russian intelligence has admitted to passing information to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Polish media reported Monday, citing case files.

Poland charged Igor R. and his wife Irina last year over allegedly providing Russian intelligence with details about Russian opposition activists living in Poland, as well as individuals and institutions offering them assistance.

Russian media revealed Igor R. was Igor Rogov, an employee of the Open Russia pro-democracy movement, which is banned in Russia as “undesirable.”

“I was supposed to do what I liked — climb the ranks of Russian oppositionists, meet new people and eventually report everything to the Federal Security Service,” Rogov admitted in his testimony, according to the Polish outlet Wirtualna Polska.

Investigators also allege that Rogov received a courier shipment containing components for a bomb, including liquid explosives, fuses and a power source.

Prosecutors said Rogov created “an imminent danger to the life or health of many people or to property of significant size.”

When the couple moved to Poland after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Igor had told his wife that he had been recruited by the FSB, Wirtualna Polska reported.

After Irina reportedly discovered her husband’s affair, she began revealing in private conversations with other Russian emigres that Igor had been cooperating for years with an FSB officer named Yevgeny.