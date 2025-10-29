Tanker Carrying Russian Oil to India U-Turns After U.S. Sanctions Rosneft and Lukoil – Bloomberg

A tanker carrying Russian crude oil to India has turned around and gone adrift in the Baltic Sea after the United States imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

The unusual maneuver appears to reflect growing disruption in Russian oil exports following the new restrictions, which have prompted Indian refiners to suspend purchases.

According to data from Kpler and Vortexa, the Furia loaded about 730,000 barrels of crude from Rosneft at the Baltic port of Primorsk on Oct. 20 and set sail for Sikka in India’s Gujarat state, which is home to refineries operated by private-sector Reliance Industries and state-run Bharat Petroleum.

The ship was expected to arrive in mid-November.