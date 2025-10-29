Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Tests Nuclear-Capable Underwater Drone, Putin Says

Poseidon underwater drone.

Russia has successfully tested the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater torpedo, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday. 

The test comes days after Putin announced that Russia had earlier this month tested the Burevestnik nuclear-powered intercontinental cruise missile.

“Yesterday, another test was conducted for another prospective system — the unmanned underwater device ‘Poseidon,’ which is also equipped with a nuclear power unit,” Putin said, adding there was “no way to intercept” the drone.

Speaking with soldiers wounded in the Ukraine war, Putin called the test “a huge success,” adding that its power exceeded that of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

AFP contributed reporting.

