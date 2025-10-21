Poland Signals Readiness to Arrest Putin on ICC Warrant en Route to Trump Summit

Poland could intercept President Vladimir Putin’s aircraft and hand him over to The Hague if he chose to fly over its airspace to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Hungary, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said Tuesday.

“We cannot guarantee that an independent Polish court would not order a hypothetical aircraft carrying Putin to be brought to the ground and the suspect handed over to The Hague,” Sikorski said in an interview with Radio Rodzina.

Putin has been wanted by the Hague-based International Criminal Court since 2023 for the illegal deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia. Moscow is not a party to the ICC’s founding treaty and rejects its jurisdiction.

Budapest, where Trump said he and Putin had agreed to meet in the coming weeks, has vowed safe passage for the Russian president despite the ICC arrest warrant, which obligates its members to detain him on their soil.