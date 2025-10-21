Poland Signals Readiness to Arrest Putin on ICC Warrant en Route to Trump Summit

Poland could intercept President Vladimir Putin’s aircraft and hand him over to The Hague if he chose to fly over its airspace to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Hungary, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said Tuesday.
“We cannot guarantee that an independent Polish court would not order a hypothetical aircraft carrying Putin to be brought to the ground and the suspect handed over to The Hague,” Sikorski said in an interview with Radio Rodzina.
Putin has been wanted by the Hague-based International Criminal Court since 2023 for the illegal deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia. Moscow is not a party to the ICC’s founding treaty and rejects its jurisdiction.
Budapest, where Trump said he and Putin had agreed to meet in the coming weeks, has vowed safe passage for the Russian president despite the ICC arrest warrant, which obligates its members to detain him on their soil.
Sikorski called the invitation of Putin to Budapest “distasteful,” arguing that it positions Hungary as “not part of the West but between the West and Russia” and calling for Ukraine’s participation in the summit.
Hungary has announced plans to withdraw from the ICC as of June 2, 2026.
The Polish diplomat’s remarks come amid speculation about how Putin could reach Hungary given that all EU members, including Poland, have banned Russian aircraft from their airspace since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Discussions about whether the Russian leader will be arrested abroad “naturally displease the Kremlin,” a source close to the presidential administration told The Moscow Times after the ICC issued the arrest warrant.
Sikorski said the Kremlin is likely aware of Poland’s obligations under the ICC warrant and will “therefore use a different route.”
Poland is a staunch ally of Kyiv and has been a key transit point for Western arms heading to the embattled country since the conflict began.
