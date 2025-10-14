Ukraine Accuses Russia of Attacking UN Aid Trucks

Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday accused the Russian military of firing on a UN aid convoy in the partially occupied southern Kherson region, adding that no one was killed in the attack.
According to the head of Ukraine's military administration in the Kherson region, Russian drones and artillery struck the vehicles near the frontline town of Bilozerka.
"The occupiers deliberately targeted UN OCHA trucks with drones and artillery," Oleksandr Prokudin, a local official, wrote on social media. He added that the convoy comprised four vehicles, one of which was destroyed by fire and another was "seriously damaged."
Prokudin shared a photo showing a burning white truck marked with the World Food Program emblem.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called the strike "another brutal violation of international law, proving Russia's utter disregard for civilian lives and its international obligations."
There was no immediate comment from the United Nations or officials in Moscow about the incident.
