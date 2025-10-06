Thousands Without Power in Belgorod After Ukraine Launches Major Drone Attack on Russia

Russia’s Defense Ministry said early Monday that its air defense systems destroyed 251 Ukrainian drones overnight in one of Ukraine’s largest retaliatory attacks on Russia this year.

Around 40,000 residents of the southwestern Belgorod region were initially left without power after authorities reported strikes on local energy infrastructure. At least 5,400 residents were still without power as of early Monday morning, according to Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

In the western Bryansk region, where its governor warned residents twice about incoming drone strikes, emergency authorities told local media that energy infrastructure was damaged due to three “man-made fires.”

The Telegram news channel Astra said it identified one of the locations of a Ukrainian drone strike in the Bryansk region as the Klintsy power station. Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said eight Ukrainian drones had been intercepted overnight, causing no injuries but triggering responses from emergency crews.