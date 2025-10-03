Munich Airport Resumes Flights After Drone Sightings Trigger Closure

Germany's Munich airport restarted flights on Friday after several drone sightings forced its closure overnight, the latest in a string of similar aviation disruptions across Europe.

Airports in Denmark, Norway and Poland have recently suspended flights due to unidentified drones, while Romania and Estonia have pointed the finger at Russia, which has brushed off the allegations.

Munich became the latest to close its airspace on Thursday night after several drone sightings, causing more than 30 flights to be cancelled or diverted and leaving nearly 3,000 passengers stranded.

Flights had restarted by early Friday, with flight tracking websites showing planes departing the airport at around 5:50 a.m.

A spokesperson for German flag carrier Lufthansa said "flight operations have since resumed according to schedule."

"Nineteen Lufthansa flights were affected — either canceled or re-routed — because of the the airport suspension," the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson earlier told AFP that several people spotted drones around the airport at about 19:30 GMT on Thursday, and again an hour later, leading to the closure of both runways for an hour.