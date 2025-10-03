Daughter of Late Russian Journalist Irina Slavina Detained While Laying Flowers in Her Memory

Nizhny Novgorod police detained the late journalist Irina Slavina's daughter as she tried to lay flowers outside the regional police headquarters in memory of her mother, human rights watchdog OVD-Info reported on Thursday.

Slavina, editor-in-chief of the independent news outlet Koza Press, died on Oct. 2, 2020, after setting herself on fire in front of the regional police building. About an hour before her death, Slavina, 47, had written on her Facebook page: “I ask you to blame the Russian Federation for my death.”

Her daughter, Margarita Murakhtaeva, told the exiled news outlet Mediazona that she was “immediately” approached by police when she arrived to lay flowers at the site of her mother’s death on Thursday.

Murakhtaeva was later released from police custody, OVD-Info reported.