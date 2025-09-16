FSB Arrests Woman Accused of Bombing Trans-Siberian Railway

Russia's FSB security service said on Tuesday that it arrested a woman accused of detonating a bomb along the Trans-Siberian Railway.

The woman, said to be in her fifties, was allegedly working on behalf of Ukrainian intelligence, according to the law enforcement agency.

"In August 2025, following instructions provided by the enemy, the suspect created a homemade explosive device... placed it on railroad tracks and set it off," the FSB said in a statement.

"She filmed the moment of the explosion on her phone camera and sent the video as a report to her handler to receive a reward," it added.

The FSB statement did not provide the woman's name, stating only that she was born in 1974 and carried out the bombing in the Zabaikalsky region.

It said it was monitoring social media networks and online messenger services such as Telegram and WhatsApp for evidence of Ukrainian services recruiting Russians to carry out acts of sabotage.

Separately, the FSB told state news agency TASS that a man had been sentenced to 18 years and six months in prison for transporting explosives on behalf of a "pro-Ukrainian" group.