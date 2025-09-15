Krasnoyarsk Mayor Resigns 3 Months After Arrest on Bribery Charges

Krasnoyarsk Mayor Vladislav Loginov submitted his resignation three months after he was arrested and charged with bribery, Russian media outlets reported on Monday.

Loginov was arrested in June on suspicion of accepting more than 180 million rubles ($2.3 million) in bribes between 2018 and 2024 from the CEO of a company. In exchange, Loginov was said to have ensured that the company won construction contracts through the local government.

It was not clear whether Loginov, a member of the ruling pro-Kremlin United Russia party, pleaded guilty or innocent to the charges. He faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty of large-scale bribery.

The 35-seat Krasnoyarsk City Council, which is also dominated by United Russia, is scheduled to vote on Loginov’s resignation at its next session on Tuesday, according to the Kommersant business newspaper.

The Krasnoyarsk City Council elected Loginov to the five-year mayor’s term in September 2022.

Rumors that Loginov could be facing trouble with law enforcement first surfaced in 2024. Last summer, Dekard Khanagyan, a businessman linked to a municipal contracting scheme, was arrested on accusations of receiving public roadwork contracts through a kickback arrangement involving city officials close to the mayor.

In March, local councilman Vyacheslav Dyukov claimed that officials from Krasnoyarsk City Hall were giving testimony en masse against Loginov and his adviser, Artur Arutyunyan, who was arrested in late February on suspicion of abuse of power