Two Trains Derail in Russian Region, One Killed

By AFP
Anton Vaganov/TASS

Two trains in separate parts of Russia's western Leningrad region derailed early Sunday, leaving a train driver dead and disrupting railway traffic, the region's governor said.

The incidents came hours after an explosive device detonated on a section of rail track in Russia's western Oryol region late Saturday, killing three people.

"Recovery efforts are underway following the derailment of a single diesel locomotive near Semrino station in Leningrad's Gatchina district," governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Telegram.

"The train driver was killed. He was trapped in the cabin and died in an ambulance after being unblocked," he added.

An unverified video posted on social media appeared to show a train car lying on its side several metres from the track.

A freight train carrying 15 empty tank cars derailed on a section of track further south, but left no casualties, he said in an earlier post.

"Investigators are looking into possible sabotage," he added.

Russia's railway network has been repeatedly rocked by derailments, blasts and fires that authorities blame on Ukrainian sabotage.

Kyiv does not typically claim responsibility but often cheers such attacks on, arguing that Russia uses its train network to deliver troops and fuel to its forces fighting in Ukraine.

