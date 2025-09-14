Two Trains Derail in Russian Region, One Killed

Two trains in separate parts of Russia's western Leningrad region derailed early Sunday, leaving a train driver dead and disrupting railway traffic, the region's governor said.

The incidents came hours after an explosive device detonated on a section of rail track in Russia's western Oryol region late Saturday, killing three people.

"Recovery efforts are underway following the derailment of a single diesel locomotive near Semrino station in Leningrad's Gatchina district," governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Telegram.

"The train driver was killed. He was trapped in the cabin and died in an ambulance after being unblocked," he added.

An unverified video posted on social media appeared to show a train car lying on its side several metres from the track.

A freight train carrying 15 empty tank cars derailed on a section of track further south, but left no casualties, he said in an earlier post.