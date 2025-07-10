Rubio Meets Lavrov in Malaysia After Russian Attacks on Kyiv Kill 2

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Malaysia on Thursday, amid a new wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine.
The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ summit in Kuala Lumpur, came as Russia launched its second major air attack on Kyiv in as many days.
Ukrainian officials said at least two people were killed in the latest strikes, which also injured around a dozen others. A day earlier, Russia carried out its largest missile and drone barrage since the full-scale invasion in February 2022.
The renewed attacks follow an expletive-laden outburst from U.S. President Donald Trump, who accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of talking “bulls***” when it comes to Ukraine peace talks and pledged to send more American weapons to Kyiv.
Rubio and Lavrov last met in February in Saudi Arabia as the Trump administration sought to begin mending ties with Moscow and to launch peace talks for ending the war in Ukraine. The two diplomats have also spoken by phone multiple times in recent months.
After the summit in Malaysia, Lavrov is scheduled to travel to North Korea this weekend, the latest in a string of high-level visits as Moscow and Pyongyang expand their military cooperation.
U.S. officials said ahead of Rubio’s trip that strengthening Washington’s presence in East and Southeast Asia remains a key strategic priority.
