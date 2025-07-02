Azerbaijani and Russian Investigators in ‘Constant Contact’ Amid Diplomatic Crisis

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russia’s top investigative official is in regular contact with Azerbaijan’s prosecutor general as tensions rise over the arrests of each country's citizens in recent weeks.

“Chairman of the Investigative Committee [Alexander] Bastrykin is in constant contact with the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “They’re dealing with problematic issues during these contacts,” he added, without elaborating.

The remarks came amid a growing diplomatic standoff following the deaths of two Azerbaijani men during a Russian police raid in Yekaterinburg last week, and then later with the arrests of Russian citizens in Azerbaijan.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan launched a criminal investigation into what it described as the “cruel and deliberate murder” of the two Azerbaijani men, accusing Russian police of subjecting them to “torture and serious bodily injuries” during their arrest and time in custody.

Authorities in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region arrested six ethnic Azerbaijani men in connection with the cold-case murders of Azerbaijani businessmen in Yekaterinburg in the early 2000s.