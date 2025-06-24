Russian Lawmakers Pass Bill Allowing Stateless People to Join Military

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill allowing stateless individuals to sign military contracts, part of ongoing efforts to bolster troop numbers for the war in Ukraine.

Members of the lower-house State Duma approved the bill, which was introduced by the Justice Ministry in April, in its second and third readings. It amends existing laws on military service, defense and related issues.

The legislation allows military recruiters to treat stateless persons the same as foreign nationals seeking to enlist. Those who complete military service will be eligible to apply for Russian citizenship through a simplified process.

The bill now moves to the upper-house Federation Council for a single vote before it is expected to be signed into law by President Vladimir Putin. It will take effect the day it is signed.