Putin Further Eases Citizenship Process for Foreigners in Russian Army

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree simplifying the process of obtaining Russian citizenship for foreigners who join the Russian army, according to a document published by the government Thursday.

“Foreign citizens who signed a [one-year] contract with the Russian Armed Forces or military formations or who are undergoing military service during the special military operation [in Ukraine]” are eligible for the simplified citizenship procedure, Putin’s decree states.

The spouses, children and parents of foreigners serving in the Russian army will also be able to receive fast-track citizenship, according to the decree.

Russian authorities have one month to consider the soldiers’ and their families’ citizenship applications, the document states.