Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Further Eases Citizenship Process for Foreigners in Russian Army

Russian soldiers during training exercises. Alexander Reka / TASS

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree simplifying the process of obtaining Russian citizenship for foreigners who join the Russian army, according to a document published by the government Thursday.

“Foreign citizens who signed a [one-year] contract with the Russian Armed Forces or military formations or who are undergoing military service during the special military operation [in Ukraine]” are eligible for the simplified citizenship procedure, Putin’s decree states.

The spouses, children and parents of foreigners serving in the Russian army will also be able to receive fast-track citizenship, according to the decree.

Russian authorities have one month to consider the soldiers’ and their families’ citizenship applications, the document states.

Thursday’s decree, which comes into force on the day of its publication, replaces previous decrees Putin issued after declaring a “partial” mobilization of reservists in September 2022.

His latest edict drops the requirement for foreigners to serve in the military for at least six months before applying for citizenship, as well as shortens the application procedure from three months to just one.

Russia’s simplified citizenship process appears targeted toward citizens of poorer ex-Soviet countries who live and work in Russia.

The Central Asian countries of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have all urged their citizens not to join foreign armies after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Last year saw widespread and regular reports of police in cities across Russia rounding up migrant workers who recently received Russian citizenship but failed to complete their compulsory military registration.

Some of the migrants have been handed military summons on the spot, while others are forcibly taken to military enlistment offices, according to the reports.

Read more about: Army

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

army shuffle

Putin Replaces Head of Russian Army Grouping in Southern Ukraine – TASS

Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky reportedly replaced Oleg Makarevich, who was sacked over providing false reports to his superiors.
2 Min read
toxic waste

Russian Soldiers in Ukraine Threaten to Abandon Posts Over Landfill in Hometown

In a video addressed to Vladimir Putin, a group of soldiers from the Krasnodar region said toxins from the dump were leading to a surge in cancer cases...
2 Min read
presidential visit

Putin Meets With Top General at Southern Military HQ

In June, the Rostov-on-Don military headquarters was taken over by the Wagner mercenary outfit during its short-lived mutiny. 
1 Min read
military court

Russia Convicts 100 Army Deserters a Week – Mediazona

In the first half of 2023, Russian courts received 2,076 criminal cases against soldiers accused of abandoning their units without official leave.
2 Min read