Russian Lawmakers Pass Bills Allowing Future Suspects, Convicts to Sign Army Contracts

Russian lawmakers voted on Tuesday to allow future suspected or convicted criminals to join the military, thus expanding the wartime practice of recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine.

“The legislative initiative makes it possible for those who are under investigation, on trial or have been sentenced to sign a military contract,” said senior State Duma member Pavel Krasheninnikov.

The recruits will have their criminal cases suspended or have the rest of their prison sentence converted to a suspended sentence for the duration of their service.

These soldiers can have their criminal records expunged if presented with state awards, according to two bills submitted to the Duma and voted in during all three readings this month.