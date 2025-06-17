Russian Embassy in Sweden Says Drone Dumped Paint on Its Trade Mission

Russia’s Embassy in Sweden on Tuesday claimed that an unidentified drone dropped paint on the grounds of its trade mission in Stockholm overnight.

“The drone crossed the airspace over the area and dropped a bag of paint on the ground in front of the main entrance to the Trade Representation,” the embassy said in a statement.

It accused Swedish authorities of failing to ensure the embassy’s security under international law.

The trade mission, which operates under the Russian Embassy in Stockholm, assists Russian exporters and businesses seeking access to the Swedish market.

“The attack continues a series of similar incidents recently carried out against the Russian mission in Sweden, compromising staff safety and damaging property,” the embassy said.