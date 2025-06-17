Russian Embassy in Sweden Says Drone Dumped Paint on Its Trade Mission

Russia’s Embassy in Sweden on Tuesday claimed that an unidentified drone dropped paint on the grounds of its trade mission in Stockholm overnight.
“The drone crossed the airspace over the area and dropped a bag of paint on the ground in front of the main entrance to the Trade Representation,” the embassy said in a statement.
It accused Swedish authorities of failing to ensure the embassy’s security under international law.
The trade mission, which operates under the Russian Embassy in Stockholm, assists Russian exporters and businesses seeking access to the Swedish market.
“The attack continues a series of similar incidents recently carried out against the Russian mission in Sweden, compromising staff safety and damaging property,” the embassy said.
Last month, Russia’s Foreign Ministry claimed its embassy in Stockholm had been subjected to at least 15 “drone attacks” since May 2024.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that Swedish authorities may have “authorized” the acts of vandalism on Russian diplomatic property in the country.
Swedish police said they launched a preliminary investigation into one such incident last November and would examine possible links to an earlier case of vandalism at Sweden’s Embassy in Moscow.
