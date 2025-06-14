Putin, Trump Discuss Middle East, Ukraine in Call – Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as efforts towards a Ukraine settlement in a phone call with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, the Kremlin said Saturday.

It was the fourth phone call between the two leaders under efforts to reset relations since Trump took office, in a stark pivot from the approach of his predecessor Joe Biden's administration.

"The dangerous escalation in the Middle East was of course at the center of the exchange," the Kremlin said, after Israel on Friday bombarded Iran, prompting Iran to launch strikes at Israel in return.

The Russian president said Moscow was ready to mediate between Israel and Iran, it added.

Both Putin and Trump expressed concern about the recent escalation in the Middle East, but both still "did not rule out a return to negotiations on Iran's nuclear program," according to the statement.

It said Putin also informed Trump about the "implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on June 2."