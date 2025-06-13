Oil Prices Surge, Russian Stocks Rise Amid Growing Tensions in Middle East

Oil prices soared on Friday as Israel said it struck Iran’s nuclear facilities and missile factories, and while Tehran responded with a wave of more than 100 drones, sparking fears that a wider conflict in the Middle East could disrupt global oil supplies.

Higher oil prices will benefit Russia, which had until now been bracing for a budget shortfall and slowed GDP growth as oil prices slumped and the ruble strengthened.

Brent crude surged as much as 13%, reaching $78.50 per barrel at its peak, according to Reuters.

U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed to $77.62 before retreating slightly. By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, both benchmarks were still trading over 5% higher, at $72.90 and $71.50 per barrel, respectively.

Bloomberg said the oil increases marked the largest intraday gain since the days following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Russian stock exchange rose slightly at the start of trading on Friday, with oil and gold companies seeing the biggest increases in share prices. Rosneft shares had risen by 3.54% around noon Moscow time, while shares of Lukoil were up by 2.05%.

The Moscow Exchange (MOEX) Russia Index and the RTS were both up 0.33%.