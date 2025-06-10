Lev Shlosberg Charged With Repeatedly ‘Discrediting’ Russian Army

Russian law enforcement authorities on Tuesday pressed criminal charges against Lev Shlosberg, a senior member of the opposition party Yabloko, for allegedly “discrediting” the country’s armed forces.

Police carried out searches and seized personal electronic devices from the homes of Shlosberg and his wife, his 96-year-old father and the local Yabloko office in the northwestern city of Pskov, according to the party.

Authorities accuse Shlosberg, who has remained in Russia despite his opposition to the war, of calling for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a debate with historian Yury Pivovarov in January. A video of that debate was published on the Russian social media website Odnoklassniki.

Yabloko’s Pskov region branch said Shlosberg was waiting for his lawyer to arrive before talking to police investigators for questioning.

Shlosberg, 61, faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of repeatedly “discrediting” the Russian military. He was already fined twice on administrative charges for the same offense.