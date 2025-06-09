Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Approves Russia’s First Long-Term Naval Strategy Through 2050

kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin has approved modern Russia’s first long-term strategy for developing its navy through 2050, Kremlin aide Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview published on Monday.

The strategy underscores Russia’s ambitions to restore its status as a major maritime power, Patrushev told the pro-government newspaper Argumenty i Fakty, saying the document assesses the global military and political environment, outlines potential conflict scenarios and analyzes the capabilities of leading naval powers.

He said it also incorporates lessons from the ongoing war in Ukraine, where Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has suffered significant losses from Ukrainian missile and drone strikes.

Patrushev said the development strategy “answers the fundamental question of what Russia’s naval power must look like in order to effectively defend its interests in the world’s oceans.”

“A strategic planning document of this scale and scope has been adopted for the first time in modern Russian history,” he added.

The full text of the strategy has not been released.

Russia’s Defense Ministry drafted the initial version, which was later revised by the Russian Maritime Board — a body Patrushev has chaired since its establishment last August — in coordination with other federal agencies. Putin formally signed off on the strategy on May 30.

Putin said in April that 8.4 trillion rubles ($106.3 billion) would be allocated for new naval ships over the next decade.

The 2050 strategy follows Russia’s 2022 Naval Doctrine, which labeled the United States and NATO as primary threats and emphasized strengthening the Arctic and Pacific fleets.

Read more about: Navy , Patrushev

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Navy Commander Reported Killed in Ukrainian Missile Strike Appears in Video

Kyiv said earlier this week it had killed Admiral Viktor Sokolov and 34 officers in an unprecedented missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet's headquarters...
1 Min read

Putin, Several African Leaders Attend Russian Naval Parade

Putin hailed "the brave crews of ships and submarines" at the annual warship parade, without mentioning Ukraine in his speech.
1 Min read

Russia Arrests Sailor Accused of Plotting to Blow Up Warship 

The Federal Security Service accused the sailor of trying “to commit a terror attack aboard one of the Black Sea Fleet ships."
1 Min read

U.S. and Russia Spar Over 'Unsafe' Spy Plane Intercept Near Syria

Moscow denied its aircraft had acted irresponsibly, saying it had returned to its base after the U.S. aircraft changed course.