Putin Approves Russia’s First Long-Term Naval Strategy Through 2050

President Vladimir Putin has approved modern Russia’s first long-term strategy for developing its navy through 2050, Kremlin aide Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview published on Monday.

The strategy underscores Russia’s ambitions to restore its status as a major maritime power, Patrushev told the pro-government newspaper Argumenty i Fakty, saying the document assesses the global military and political environment, outlines potential conflict scenarios and analyzes the capabilities of leading naval powers.

He said it also incorporates lessons from the ongoing war in Ukraine, where Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has suffered significant losses from Ukrainian missile and drone strikes.

Patrushev said the development strategy “answers the fundamental question of what Russia’s naval power must look like in order to effectively defend its interests in the world’s oceans.”

“A strategic planning document of this scale and scope has been adopted for the first time in modern Russian history,” he added.

The full text of the strategy has not been released.

Russia’s Defense Ministry drafted the initial version, which was later revised by the Russian Maritime Board — a body Patrushev has chaired since its establishment last August — in coordination with other federal agencies. Putin formally signed off on the strategy on May 30.

Putin said in April that 8.4 trillion rubles ($106.3 billion) would be allocated for new naval ships over the next decade.

The 2050 strategy follows Russia’s 2022 Naval Doctrine, which labeled the United States and NATO as primary threats and emphasized strengthening the Arctic and Pacific fleets.