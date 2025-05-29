Mariupol Siege Air Commander Killed in Grenade Blast

A former Russian officer who commanded air operations during the siege of Mariupol and later became deputy mayor of Stavropol was killed in a grenade explosion overnight, officials said Thursday.

Stavropol Mayor Ivan Ulyanchenko confirmed the death of his first deputy, Major Zaur Gurtsiyev, 34, a veteran of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Stavropol region Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said Gurtsiyev died in a “nighttime incident.” State media initially reported that two people were killed in a grenade blast near a residential area.

“All leads are being followed, including the possibility of a terrorist attack organized by Ukrainian Nazis,” Vladimirov wrote on Telegram.

Surveillance footage shared by Telegram channels linked to Russian law enforcement agencies appeared to show an explosion after one man approached another near a parking lot. The channels alleged that one of the men in the video was Gurtsiyev, though officials have not commented on the claim.