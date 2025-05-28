Russia's Vast Nuclear Modernization Exposed in 'Unprecedented' Security Breach – Der Spiegel

A massive tranche of over 2 million documents found in a public database sheds light on Russia’s expansion and modernization of its highly sensitive nuclear weapons complex, the Danish investigative outlet Danwatch and Germany’s Der Spiegel reported Wednesday.

The files include detailed blueprints of the Strategic Missile Forces bases near the Orenburg region town of Yasny. The two bases are equipped with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, one of Russia’s most advanced nuclear delivery systems.

“Until now, we have only been able to monitor these bases from above using satellite imagery,” Hans M. Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, told Danwatch and Der Spiegel. “Now, with the help of these unique drawings, we can now for the first time get inside the buildings and all the way underground. It’s completely unprecedented.”

According to Danwatch and Der Spiegel, the documents show how numerous nuclear facilities were torn down and rebuilt with upgraded infrastructure over the past decade, including hundreds of new barracks, control centers, watchtowers and underground tunnels connecting buildings on the bases.

Among the leaked materials are construction plans, security system diagrams and details of wall signage inside the facilities, with messages like “Stop! Turn around! Forbidden zone!,” “The Military Oath” and “Rules for shoe care.”