Russia Says It’s Ready to Present Peace Memorandum to Ukraine on June 2 in Istanbul

Russia has proposed holding the next round of peace talks with Ukraine on June 2 in Istanbul, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side, as agreed, has promptly developed a relevant memorandum, which sets out our position on all aspects of reliably overcoming the root causes of the crisis," he said.

The Russian delegation, led by Vladimir Medinskiy, is ready to present the memorandum to the Ukrainian side and to provide necessary clarifications during the second round of resumed direct talks in Istanbul next Monday, Lavrov added.

Medinsky said on the Telegram messaging app that he had called Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Wednesday with proposals for the date and venue of the next meeting.