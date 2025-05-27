New Russian School Textbook Teaches Students How to Operate Drones

A Russian drone manufacturer with ties to President Vladimir Putin’s daughter has published the country’s first school textbook on operating drones, the company announced on Monday.

“This is currently the only school publication on unmanned aircraft systems that has passed state expertise,” said drone maker Geoscan.

Titled “Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: 8th and 9th Grades,” the textbook was added to Russia’s federal education curriculum and will be taught as part of the robotics section in Tech Ed classes.

“We approached the creation of this textbook... based on 14 years of experience in drone development and eight years in educational robotics,” said Mikhail Lutsky, head of educational projects at Geoscan. “This isn’t dry theory — it’s tested material that we’ve turned into an understandable, ready-to-use course.”