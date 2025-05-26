Finland Summons Russian Ambassador Over Suspected Airspace Violation

Finland's Foreign Ministry said Monday that it summoned Russia's ambassador in Helsinki over a suspected violation of Finnish airspace last week.

Finnish authorities said Friday that they believed two Russian military aircraft entered the country's airspace off the coast of Porvoo, a city in southern Finland. The Finnish Border Guard was said to be investigating the incident.

"The [Russian] ambassador was told that Finland takes the suspected territorial violation seriously," the Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

The ambassador had indicated he would pass on the message, the ministry said without elaborating.

Russia's embassy in Helsinki did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Baltic Sea region has been on high alert after a string of underwater cable and gas pipeline outages since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

NATO boosted its presence in the area with frigates, aircraft and naval drones amid the incidents.