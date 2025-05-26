Finland Summons Russian Ambassador Over Suspected Airspace Violation

Finland's Foreign Ministry said Monday that it summoned Russia's ambassador in Helsinki over a suspected violation of Finnish airspace last week.
Finnish authorities said Friday that they believed two Russian military aircraft entered the country's airspace off the coast of Porvoo, a city in southern Finland. The Finnish Border Guard was said to be investigating the incident.
"The [Russian] ambassador was told that Finland takes the suspected territorial violation seriously," the Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a statement to Reuters.
The ambassador had indicated he would pass on the message, the ministry said without elaborating.
Russia's embassy in Helsinki did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Baltic Sea region has been on high alert after a string of underwater cable and gas pipeline outages since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
NATO boosted its presence in the area with frigates, aircraft and naval drones amid the incidents.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.