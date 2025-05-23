Support The Moscow Times!
Trump Claims Russia and Ukraine ‘Completed’ Major Prisoner Swap

A Ukrainian prisoner of war after being released from Russian captivity. @V_Zelenskiy_official

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Friday that Russia and Ukraine completed a “major” prisoner exchange, expressing hope the move could “lead to something big.”

“A major prisoner swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It will go into effect shortly. Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation.”

“This could lead to something big???” he added

Neither Russian nor Ukrainian officials confirmed the exchange. It was unclear from Trump’s social media post whether the swap had already taken place or was still pending implementation.

Ukrainian media, citing unnamed sources, reported later on Friday that a prison exchange was underway but had not been “completed” as Trump had claimed.

During their first direct talks since early 2022 in Istanbul last week, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each. However, the sides never confirmed when and where the swap would take place.

Russia and Ukraine last released 205 prisoners of war each on May 6. The United Arab Emirates brokered that exchange.

