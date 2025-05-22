Former Krasnodar Deputy Governor Arrested Day After Being Fired for Construction Delays

A former deputy governor in the southern Krasnodar region was arrested Thursday, just a day after being publicly scolded and fired over delays in public construction projects, Russian media reported, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev on Wednesday berated his deputy Alexander Nesterenko for missing deadlines in the construction of dozens of schools, kindergartens and clinics.

Nesterenko now faces criminal charges of abuse of power, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years if convicted, according to the business newspaper Kommersant.

Investigators allege the violations occurred during Nesterenko’s time at a regional public construction company before his appointment to the governor’s office last July.

He previously worked under former deputy governor Sergei Vlasov, who was arrested on bribery charges shortly after resigning in May 2024, according to local media.

Russian state media published a video showing what it said were Federal Security Service (FSB) officers escorting Nesterenko inside the governor’s office following reports of searches at the building.

Law enforcement authorities have not publicly confirmed Nesterenko’s detention.