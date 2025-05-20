Russia Presses Criminal Charges Against Meduza Founder Timchenko

Russian authorities on Tuesday pressed criminal charges against Galina Timchenko, the founder and publisher of the exiled news website Meduza, accusing her of organizing the activities of an “undesirable” organization.

In a statement, the Moscow branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, alleged that Timchenko posted videos online that stirred public protest sentiment and involved people in the activities of an “undesirable” organization.

Investigators said they were considering whether to place Timchenko on the country’s wanted list.

Timchenko, 64, served as editor-in-chief of the Lenta.ru news site until 2014, when she was dismissed by its Kremlin-linked owner. Following her departure, she and former Lenta.ru staff relocated to Latvia to establish Meduza, which was labeled a “foreign agent” in 2021.