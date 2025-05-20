Russia Opens Criminal Case Against Meduza Founder Timchenko

Russian authorities on Tuesday opened a criminal case against Galina Timchenko, the founder and publisher of the exiled news website Meduza, on charges of organizing the activities of an “undesirable” organization.
In a statement, the Moscow Investigative Committee accused Timchenko of posting videos online that stirred public protest sentiment and involved people in the activities of an “undesirable” organization.
The Investigative Committee said it was considering whether to place Timchenko on the country's wanted list.
Timchenko, 64, served as editor-in-chief of the Lenta.ru news site until 2014, when she was dismissed by its Kremlin-linked owner. Following her departure, she and former Lenta.ru staff relocated to Latvia to establish Meduza, which was labeled a “foreign agent” in 2021.
In 2023, Russian prosecutors also branded Meduza as an “undesirable” organization, banning it from operating inside the country and criminalizing any association with it.
The Justice Ministry designated Timchenko as a “foreign agent” the next year, accusing her of opposing the country’s “special military operation” in Ukraine and spreading “inaccurate information aimed at forming a negative image of the Russian armed forces.”
In June 2024, a Moscow court handed Timchenko a 14,000-ruble ($175) administrative fine on charges of participating in an “undesirable organization.”
According to data collected by the exiled Mediazona news website, Russian courts have issued more than 130 fines related to involvement with media outlets designated as “undesirable.” Fifty-four of these administrative cases involve Meduza directly or mention the publication by name.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.