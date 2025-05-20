FSB Seizes Nearly 2 Tons of South American Cocaine Bound for EU

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday that it seized more than 1.8 metric tons of cocaine bound for the European Union, with an estimated street value of 6 billion rubles ($74.5 million).

The law enforcement agency said it intercepted the first shipment of 1.1 metric tons in March and arrested two suspects: a Ukrainian citizen and a naturalized Russian citizen.

A second shipment of 725 kilograms was seized in April, and two citizens of an undisclosed South American country were detained shortly after arriving in Russia.

State media released a video showing FSB agents carrying out arrests and displaying trucks filled with brown packages, some labeled with the brand name “DIOR.”