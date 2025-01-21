Cocaine Smuggling Into Russia Up Tenfold Since Invasion of Ukraine

The volume of cocaine seized by Russian authorities has surged since the country launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, reflecting a significant shift in international smuggling routes and techniques, the pro-Kremlin daily Izvestia has reported.

Between 2023 and 2024, Russian officials confiscated approximately 5.2 tons of cocaine valued at 350 billion rubles ($3.4 billion), a tenfold increase on earlier levels, according to the Moscow-based outlet.

The surge is linked to the rerouting of international drug trafficking channels. After the closure of Ukraine's Odesa port, a consequence of Moscow’s invasion, smugglers redirected shipments through Russia, which has become a key transit hub for cocaine destined for European markets.

This change coincides with a 24% increase in global cocaine production in 2022, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The oversupply in global markets has driven traffickers to explore new routes.

In 2024, Russia reported record cocaine confiscations, seizing over 3.7 tons. This included a 1.2-ton shipment intercepted at St. Petersburg’s port and other large-scale operations targeting cartels from Latin America and Europe.

Smugglers have also adapted their methods, increasing their reliance on ground transportation in addition to maritime routes.