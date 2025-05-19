Russia Declares Amnesty International ‘Undesirable’

Russian authorities on Monday designated Amnesty International as an “undesirable” organization, a move that risks significant jail time for those affiliated with the human rights group.

“The London headquarters of AIL [Amnesty International Limited] serves as a training center of international Russophobic projects, financed by the supporters of the Kyiv regime,” the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Authorities shut down Amnesty International’s local office in April 2022, a few weeks after President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The “undesirable” label effectively bans the human rights organization from operating inside Russia and exposes its employees and affiliates to potential criminal prosecution.

Russia has used the “undesirable” designation to target independent media, opposition groups and foreign organizations since introducing the law in 2015.